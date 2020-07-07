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JORDAN LOAN FOR SME RESILIENCE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 346,262,059.29
Countries
Sector(s)
Palestine* : € 19,410,622.9
Jordan : € 326,851,436.39
Credit lines : € 346,262,059.29
Signature date(s)
30/12/2021 : € 19,410,622.9
16/12/2021 : € 26,464,361.33
23/11/2021 : € 30,000,000
7/07/2020 : € 70,000,000
22/12/2020 : € 100,000,000
30/06/2021 : € 100,387,075.06
Other links
Related press
Jordan: #TeamEurope - EIB and Capital Bank of Jordan join forces to support SMEs
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Jordan: EIB and the Housing Bank join forces to support SMEs
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Jordan: EIB and Jordan Kuwait Bank join forces to support SMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
26 April 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/07/2020
20190167
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JORDAN LOAN FOR SME RESILIENCE FACILITY
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN PSC,THE HOUSING BANK FOR TRADE AND FINANCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Long-term financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps to improve access to finance and financial inclusion, which have been identified as key factors for reinforcing Jordan's economic resilience.

The facility aims to finance eligible small and medium-sized investments undertaken by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Jordan as well as potentially Palestine, thereby contributing to economic resilience, employment-generating activities and alleviating the economic burden of the COVID-19 crisis in the concerned countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The intermediary institution will be required to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The intermediary institution will be required to take all the requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Other links
Related press
Jordan: #TeamEurope - EIB and Capital Bank of Jordan join forces to support SMEs
Related press
Jordan: EIB and the Housing Bank join forces to support SMEs
Related press
Jordan: EIB and Jordan Kuwait Bank join forces to support SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Jordan: #TeamEurope - EIB and Capital Bank of Jordan join forces to support SMEs
Related press
Jordan: EIB and the Housing Bank join forces to support SMEs
Related press
Jordan: EIB and Jordan Kuwait Bank join forces to support SMEs
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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