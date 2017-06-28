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DE CECCO FOOD PRODUCTION EXPANSION & INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 54,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 54,000,000
Industry : € 54,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2022 : € 1,000,000
30/11/2022 : € 9,000,000
4/03/2022 : € 10,000,000
12/07/2021 : € 10,000,000
19/06/2020 : € 11,000,000
25/10/2019 : € 13,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DE CECCO FOOD PRODUCTION EXPANSION & INNOVATION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
5 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/10/2019
20190165
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DE CECCO FOOD PRODUCTION EXPANSION & INNOVATION
F.LLI DE CECCO DI FILIPPO - FARA SAN MARTINO SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 54 million
EUR 112 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises investments by the promoter to expand the production capacity and to finance research, development and innovation (RDI) activities over the 2019-2022 period.

The investment will contribute to improve the promoter's competitiveness by increasing the capacity and energy/resource efficiency of their production process. The project includes also RDI activities to develop healthier and more sustainable products. The project will also create new employment and help secure existing employment and, therefore, contribute to agriculture/bioeconomy in a cohesion European region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during the appraisal. Environmental impact studies or Appropriate assessments will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU procurement rules.

Related documents
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DE CECCO FOOD PRODUCTION EXPANSION & INNOVATION
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DE CECCO FOOD PRODUCTION EXPANSION & INNOVATION
Publication Date
26 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92620328
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190165
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82872661
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170628
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Industry, Energy, Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DE CECCO FOOD PRODUCTION EXPANSION & INNOVATION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
DE CECCO FOOD PRODUCTION EXPANSION & INNOVATION
Data sheet
DE CECCO FOOD PRODUCTION EXPANSION & INNOVATION
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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