DE CECCO FOOD PRODUCTION EXPANSION & INNOVATION

Summary sheet
The project comprises investments by the promoter to expand the production capacity and to finance research, development and innovation (RDI) activities over the 2019-2022 period.
The investment will contribute to improve the promoter's competitiveness by increasing the capacity and energy/resource efficiency of their production process. The project includes also RDI activities to develop healthier and more sustainable products. The project will also create new employment and help secure existing employment and, therefore, contribute to agriculture/bioeconomy in a cohesion European region.
The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during the appraisal. Environmental impact studies or Appropriate assessments will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU procurement rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.