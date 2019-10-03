Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 50,000,000
Austria : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2020 : € 50,000,000
27/11/2020 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI
Related press
Austria: EIB provides €150 million of funding to ZKW Group

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2020
20190161
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI
ZKW GROUP GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 326 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the field of innovative automotive lighting systems carried out in Austria and Slovakia, as well as investments in state-of-the art machinery and equipment for the promoter's manufacturing site located in Slovakia. The project covers the period between 2019 and 2021.

The project aims at developing innovative lighting systems for automotive applications as well as to enhance the promoter's manufacturing capacity and efficiency by deploying state-of-the-art machinery and equipment in one of its manufacturing plants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI activities as well as the installation of new equipment of this kind are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore the project is not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) a per the above mentioned Directive; however the Bank's project team will assess the environmental details and decision of the competent authority during the due diligence.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procedures followed are in the best interest of the project and satisfactory for the EIB.

Related documents
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB provides €150 million of funding to ZKW Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI
Publication Date
23 Oct 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92443589
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190161
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163934761
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190161
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI
Data sheet
ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI
Related press
Austria: EIB provides €150 million of funding to ZKW Group

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB provides €150 million of funding to ZKW Group
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZKW AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications