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UFI FILTERS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 41,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 41,000,000
Industry : € 41,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/10/2019 : € 41,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UFI FILTERS RDI
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UFI FILTERS RDI
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
13 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/10/2019
20190143
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UFI FILTERS RDI
UFI FILTERS SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 41 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities in the field of innovative filtering solutions as well as thermal management applications primarily for very low and zero carbon emission powertrain technologies. The activities will be carried out in Italy over the period between 2019 and 2022.

The project will contribute to increasing the promoter's knowledge and know-how and testing capability related to filtering solutions and thermal management applications.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Research and development activities on filtering solutions and thermal management applications are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The financed activities will be carried out in already-authorised existing facilities, that will not change their scope due to the project, thus not requiring any additional environmental permits.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procedures followed are in the best interest of the project and satisfactory for the Bank.

Related documents
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UFI FILTERS RDI
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UFI FILTERS RDI
Related projects
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UFI FILTERS RDI
Publication Date
10 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91960990
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190143
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UFI FILTERS RDI
Publication Date
12 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237245584
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190143
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UFI FILTERS RDI
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UFI FILTERS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
UFI FILTERS RDI
Data sheet
UFI FILTERS RDI
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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