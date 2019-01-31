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RDI FOR DOOR SOLUTIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 230,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 230,000,000
Industry : € 230,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2019 : € 230,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RDI FOR DOOR SOLUTIONS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RDI FOR DOOR SOLUTIONS

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2019
20190131
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RDI FOR DOOR SOLUTIONS
ASSA ABLOY AB (PUBL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 230 million
EUR 473 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) activities related to door opening and entrance systems, automation, identifications and control systems, aiming to improve security, safety and convenience.

The project concerns RDI activities that will be implemented over the period 2019-2022. The exact calendar will be defined during the project's due diligence.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorized scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The results of this RDI project are expected to contribute to improving the sustainability of entrance solutions, primarily in terms of energy savings. Further details will be analysed during the due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RDI FOR DOOR SOLUTIONS
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RDI FOR DOOR SOLUTIONS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RDI FOR DOOR SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93816272
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190131
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
Finland
France
Germany
Norway
Poland
EU Countries
Sweden
Switzerland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RDI FOR DOOR SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
183621870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190131
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
Finland
France
Germany
Norway
Poland
EU Countries
Sweden
Switzerland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RDI FOR DOOR SOLUTIONS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RDI FOR DOOR SOLUTIONS
Other links
Summary sheet
RDI FOR DOOR SOLUTIONS
Data sheet
RDI FOR DOOR SOLUTIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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