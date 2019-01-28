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UKRAINE PUBLIC BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 307,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 307,000,000
Urban development : € 307,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/11/2021 : € 1,000,000
8/11/2021 : € 6,000,000
6/10/2020 : € 100,000,000
6/10/2020 : € 200,000,000
(*) Including a € 1,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT FACILITY TRUST FUND ,a € 6,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the EASTERN EUROPE ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENVIRONMENT PARTNERSHIP
Other links
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE PUBLIC BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related press
Ukraine to increase energy efficiency of public buildings with €300 million loan from EIB
Related press
School in northwestern Ukraine opens following EU-supported energy-efficiency upgrade

Summary sheet

Release date
6 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/10/2020
20190128
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRAINE PUBLIC BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY
UKRAINE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 309 million
EUR 407 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan aimed at thermal refurbishment of public buildings in Ukraine.

The projects aim at supporting energy efficiency improvements in public buildings in Ukraine (including administrative, schools, kindergartens, cultural buildings, hospitals). The investment needs for renovation of public buildings in Ukraine are estimated to be at least €2 billion. EIB projects would focus on comprehensive refurbishment including horizontal measures and integration of small-scale renewables.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The underlying projects or measures would not be expected to fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, if located in the EU. The environmental assessment process and relevant documents will be reviewed during the project's due diligence. Through energy savings, the project will enable lower energy consumption and will reduce associated CO2 emissions.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The Bank will ensure adequate visibility of the EU contribution through the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE PUBLIC BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Other links
Related press
Ukraine to increase energy efficiency of public buildings with €300 million loan from EIB
Related press
School in northwestern Ukraine opens following EU-supported energy-efficiency upgrade

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE PUBLIC BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
1 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132028236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190128
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE PUBLIC BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE PUBLIC BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
UKRAINE PUBLIC BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related press
Ukraine to increase energy efficiency of public buildings with €300 million loan from EIB
Related press
School in northwestern Ukraine opens following EU-supported energy-efficiency upgrade

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine to increase energy efficiency of public buildings with €300 million loan from EIB
Related press
School in northwestern Ukraine opens following EU-supported energy-efficiency upgrade
Other links
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE PUBLIC BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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