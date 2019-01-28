UKRAINE PUBLIC BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
Framework loan aimed at thermal refurbishment of public buildings in Ukraine.
The projects aim at supporting energy efficiency improvements in public buildings in Ukraine (including administrative, schools, kindergartens, cultural buildings, hospitals). The investment needs for renovation of public buildings in Ukraine are estimated to be at least €2 billion. EIB projects would focus on comprehensive refurbishment including horizontal measures and integration of small-scale renewables.
The underlying projects or measures would not be expected to fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, if located in the EU. The environmental assessment process and relevant documents will be reviewed during the project's due diligence. Through energy savings, the project will enable lower energy consumption and will reduce associated CO2 emissions.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
The Bank will ensure adequate visibility of the EU contribution through the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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