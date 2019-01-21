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SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 196,486,783.07
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 196,486,783.07
Urban development : € 74,664,977.57
Transport : € 121,821,805.5
Signature date(s)
2/08/2019 : € 36,044,078.68
24/03/2020 : € 38,620,898.89
2/08/2019 : € 58,808,759.94
24/03/2020 : € 63,013,045.56
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VI
Related sub-project
MODERNIZATION OF TRAM TRACKS IN SZCZECIN
Related sub-project
MODERNIZATION OF ROAD ACCESS TO PORT IN SZCZECIN

Summary sheet

Release date
28 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/08/2019
20190121
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VI
CITY OF SZCZECIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 877 million (EUR 206 million)
PLN 2434 million (EUR 573 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a multi-annual municipal investment programme of the city of Szczecin in Poland. The EIB framework loan will support improvements in the urban transport networks and mobility, education and sport facilities, culture, energy efficiency, environment, social housing and other urban infrastructure and services.

The proposed municipal framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the city of Szczecin development strategy. It will contribute to modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the Bank's Environmental Policy Statement.

The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VI
Related projects
Related sub-project
MODERNIZATION OF TRAM TRACKS IN SZCZECIN
Related sub-project
MODERNIZATION OF ROAD ACCESS TO PORT IN SZCZECIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VI
Publication Date
25 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92120444
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190121
Sector(s)
Transport
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VI
Other links
Summary sheet
SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VI
Data sheet
SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VI
Related sub-project
MODERNIZATION OF TRAM TRACKS IN SZCZECIN
Related sub-project
MODERNIZATION OF ROAD ACCESS TO PORT IN SZCZECIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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