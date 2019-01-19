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BASF RDI PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 380,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 380,000,000
Industry : € 380,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2019 : € 380,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BASF RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BASF RDI PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
6 December 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2019
20190119
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BASF RDI PROGRAMME
BASF SE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 380 million
EUR 790 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) investments in 2019 focusing on five segments, Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies and Nutrition & Care, as well as on central Corporate Research.

The project aims at strengthening the promoter's long-term competitive edge through technology and innovation leadership and comprises a well-defined portfolio of investments in RDI in several of the promoter's key business segments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an EIA under the directive 2014/52/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BASF RDI PROGRAMME
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BASF RDI PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BASF RDI PROGRAMME
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91885311
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190119
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BASF RDI PROGRAMME
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132135004
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190119
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BASF RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BASF RDI PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
BASF RDI PROGRAMME
Data sheet
BASF RDI PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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