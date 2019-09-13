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ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 40,000,000
Services : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 20,000,000
20/12/2019 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of €40 million to ITM

Summary sheet

Release date
30 January 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20190095
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
ITM ISOTOPEN TECHNOLOGIEN MUENCHEN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 92 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns RDI investments of a proprietary portfolio of nuclear medicine solutions for diagnosis and treatment of cancer, addressing a range of indications such as neuroendocrine tumours, bone metastases or prostate cancers. This portfolio includes new radionuclides and radiopharmaceuticals in various stages of clinical development, covering discovery, pre-clinical and clinical (Phase I-III) and technical validation phases.

The project falls within the scope of the Horizon 2020 programme Societal Challenges (Health, Demographic Change and Wellbeing).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D (process development, clinical studies, regulatory development/production capacity, etc.) that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
08/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of €40 million to ITM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Publication Date
8 Feb 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124934821
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190095
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165391035
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190095
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Data sheet
ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of €40 million to ITM

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of €40 million to ITM
Other links
Related public register
08/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISOTOPE TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Photogallery

European Investment Bank provides funding of €40 million to ITM
Isotope Technologies (EGFF)
©ITM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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