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PORTLAND CARIBBEAN FUND III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 33,279,452.31
Sector(s)
Services : € 33,279,452.31
Signature date(s)
29/06/2022 : € 33,279,452.31
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Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2022
20190090
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTLAND CARIBBEAN FUND III
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 35 million (EUR 32 million)
USD 350 million (EUR 318 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a participation of up to USD 35m into Portland Caribbean Fund III, a new closed-end private equity fund with a target size of USD 350m, targeting companies mainly in the Caribbean region with a multi-sector approach.

The fund will be set up to make privately-negotiated equity and quasi-equity investments to support the expansion of 8-10 small businesses in the region with a multi-country and multi-sector strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

In terms of EIB procurement rules, the Fund is considered to be in the private sector, therefore it will be assessed whether competitive tender principles and good criteria of economy/efficiency are applicable to its investments, as well as that the main contracts have not been and/or will not be negotiated with discrimination based on the country of origin.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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