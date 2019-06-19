CAIXABANK SMES & YOUTH EMPLOYMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists of the financing of a facility to foster the integration into the labour force of young people in Spain, including vocational training students, and small and medium-sized projects in Spain carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - for a minimum of 70% of the total loan amount - and mid-caps - for up to 30% of the total amount.
Addressing youth employment is critical in underpinning the long-term economic recovery of the EU. In order to increase the employment prospects for the youth, there is a need for investment in education, and more specifically in such areas where significant job prospects for such acquired skills can be expected. At the same time, it is also imperative to create job opportunities whereby young generations can further develop skills on the job that can help them sustainably enter and integrate into the labour force.
The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with EU applicable legislation, as appropriate and where applicable.
The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with EU applicable legislation, as appropriate and where applicable.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.