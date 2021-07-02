LUZARO LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Dedicated EIB loan for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps to finance small and medium-sized projects in Spain, mainly located in the Basque Country.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.
The main purpose of this operation is to facilitate vital financial support to EU SMEs and Midcaps, enabling Luzaro to lend additional resources to allow companies to survive under the extreme conditions caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
The deterioration of the economic situation in Spain has been dramatic and unparalleled in its depth and velocity to any recession since the Spanish Civil War and the World War II. According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), gross domestic product fell 11% in 2020. That was more than the economy shrank over the five years during and after the global financial crisis that began in 2008. Moreover, given the Basque Country's strong manufacturing industry, the impact of the Covid-19 crisis has been specially strong as industrial companies faced productions stoppages due to supply chain disruptions and workforce dislocations. This operation allows EIB to partner with a local promotional institution to mitigate the adverse consequences of the pandemic through the provision of much needed liquidity.
In addition, this project eases financial constraints for SMEs and/or MidCaps that arise from information asymmetries caused by the lack of track record for such companies and high screening costs for small investment. By supporting such companies, EIB sends a positive signal to private investors and this incentivizes further financing.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.