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TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 450,000,000
Telecom : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/01/2020 : € 150,000,000
18/12/2019 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G
Related press
Germany: EIB provides EUR 450m loan to Telefónica Deutschland for rollout of 5G network

Summary sheet

Release date
5 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2019
20190072
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G
TELEFONICA GERMANY GMBH & CO OHG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1026 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the initial 5G rollout, the strengthening of rural mobile 4G coverage and the 4G capacity increase. The project will result in a higher 5G population coverage and an increase to 99% for 4G in Germany. The project implementation is planned for the years 2020 to 2021.

The project supports the development of the promoter's mobile infrastructure to provide advanced 4G and 5G based services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory EIA. The residual environmental impact will be limited after appropriate mitigation measures.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Therefore it is not covered by EU Directives on public procurement.

Related documents
06/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB provides EUR 450m loan to Telefónica Deutschland for rollout of 5G network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G
Publication Date
6 Feb 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123628523
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190072
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164852775
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190072
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G
Other links
Summary sheet
TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G
Data sheet
TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G
Related press
Germany: EIB provides EUR 450m loan to Telefónica Deutschland for rollout of 5G network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB provides EUR 450m loan to Telefónica Deutschland for rollout of 5G network
Other links
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELEFONICA ADVANCED MOBILE BROADBAND 5G

Photogallery

Telefonica Advanced Mobile Broadband 5G
Telefonica Advanced Mobile Broadband 5G
©Telefonica

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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