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SABADELL RISK SHARING SMES & MIDCAPS COVID-19

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 300,000,000
Credit lines : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/03/2021 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
01/04/2021 - SABADELL RISK SHARING SMES & MIDCAPS COVID-19
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €300 million in financing to Banco de Sabadell to support Spanish companies affected by the pandemic

Summary sheet

Release date
29 March 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/03/2021
20190068
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SABADELL RISK SHARING SMES & MIDCAPS COVID-19
BANCO DE SABADELL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 600 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EIB guarantee to create additional lending capacity for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Spain.

The proposed transaction would promote medium and long-term lending for capital investment and would contribute to strengthen the productivity and competitiveness of SMEs and mid-caps. Some of the projects will foster investments in, among other sectors, the knowledge economy, renewable energy and energy efficiency, protection of the environment and natural resource efficiency. The project consists of a guarantee under a partial delegation approach by which the EIB will cover up to 50% of the losses in respect of each defaulted loan of a non-granular and pre-selected portfolio of corporate and mid-cap loans. Furthermore, this operation will help ease the economic and social impact of the coronavirus outbreak, by offering support to Spanish SMEs and mid-caps under strain from the coronavirus pandemic and its economic effects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
01/04/2021 - SABADELL RISK SHARING SMES & MIDCAPS COVID-19
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €300 million in financing to Banco de Sabadell to support Spanish companies affected by the pandemic

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - SABADELL RISK SHARING SMES & MIDCAPS COVID-19
Publication Date
31 Mar 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
140366514
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190068
Last update
1 Apr 2021
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
01/04/2021 - SABADELL RISK SHARING SMES & MIDCAPS COVID-19
Other links
Summary sheet
SABADELL RISK SHARING SMES & MIDCAPS COVID-19
Data sheet
SABADELL RISK SHARING SMES & MIDCAPS COVID-19
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €300 million in financing to Banco de Sabadell to support Spanish companies affected by the pandemic

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €300 million in financing to Banco de Sabadell to support Spanish companies affected by the pandemic
Other links
Related EFSI register
01/04/2021 - SABADELL RISK SHARING SMES & MIDCAPS COVID-19

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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