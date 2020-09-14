Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CAM-SMES & MID-CAPS AGRI AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/09/2020 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAM-SMES & MID-CAPS AGRI AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Morocco: EIB and Crédit Agricole du Maroc (CAM) sign €200 million financing agreement to support agricultural ecosystems

Summary sheet

Release date
10 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/09/2020
20190053
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAM-SMES & MID-CAPS AGRI AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT
CAM LEASING SA,CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MAROC SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps to support investments in the bioeconomy, including agriculture, agro-industries and their upstream and downstream value chains.

Financing of small and medium-sized projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps within, predominantly, bioeconomy value chains.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAM-SMES & MID-CAPS AGRI AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Morocco: EIB and Crédit Agricole du Maroc (CAM) sign €200 million financing agreement to support agricultural ecosystems

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAM-SMES & MID-CAPS AGRI AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
10 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94357947
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190053
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAM-SMES & MID-CAPS AGRI AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
CAM-SMES & MID-CAPS AGRI AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
CAM-SMES & MID-CAPS AGRI AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Morocco: EIB and Crédit Agricole du Maroc (CAM) sign €200 million financing agreement to support agricultural ecosystems

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Morocco: EIB and Crédit Agricole du Maroc (CAM) sign €200 million financing agreement to support agricultural ecosystems
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAM-SMES & MID-CAPS AGRI AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications