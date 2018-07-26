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VALENCIA ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 27,000,000
Urban development : € 27,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/04/2021 : € 27,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
26/07/2018 - SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Related press
Spain: EIB and Valencia city council join forces to build more than 320 new affordable housing units
scoreboard - SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Publication Date
26 Jul 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
84807992
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170769
Last update
26 Jul 2018
Sector(s)
Urban development, Credit lines
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
26/07/2018 - SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Data sheet
VALENCIA ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Related press
Spain: EIB and Valencia city council join forces to build more than 320 new affordable housing units

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Valencia city council join forces to build more than 320 new affordable housing units
Other links
Related EFSI register
26/07/2018 - SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLATFORM

Photogallery

Valencia Energy Efficient Social Housing
Valencia Energy Efficient Social Housing
©AUMSA

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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