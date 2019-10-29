VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Summary sheet
The project includes the replacement of 253 old buses with 208 new ones, including 30 electric buses and associated infrastructure as well as the acquisition of 27 new vessels and retrofitting of 15 existing vessels to a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and replacement of floating berths (45 new pontoons and 91 new footbridges). These investments will be complemented by the upgrading and integration of the ticketing system. The investment plan aims to improve the operational resilience of the public transport fleet, maintain public transport share and reduce emissions by gradually transitioning towards less polluting alternatives.
The project aims to have a positive environmental impact by contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions particularly through the replacement of the most pollutant parts of the public transport fleet with alternative and clean fuels. In addition, the project is expected to maintain and/or increase public transport mode share in Venice through gradual replacement of the old fleet. The project therefore contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the EU's and EIB's objectives on Climate Action.
Fleet renewal together with electric charging infrastructure for buses and investment in associated infrastructure and equipment for inland navigation are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. These works could be classified under Annex II; therefore, it is up to the competent authority in the Member State to determine whether or not the project is required to develop an environmental impact assessment. This will be further investigated at appraisal stage and, where required, the opinion of the competent authority will be requested. In addition, the applicability of the Water Framework Directive will also be assessed.
AVM Holding is a public company operating passengers transport by bus, inland waterways and tram in Venice. Its capability to implement the project will be further reviewed during appraisal. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU) with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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