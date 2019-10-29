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VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 60,000,000
Transport : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/10/2019 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Related EFSI register
18/02/2021 - VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Summary sheet

Release date
12 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2019
20190015
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
AZIENDA VENEZIANA DELLA MOBILITA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 146 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes the replacement of 253 old buses with 208 new ones, including 30 electric buses and associated infrastructure as well as the acquisition of 27 new vessels and retrofitting of 15 existing vessels to a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and replacement of floating berths (45 new pontoons and 91 new footbridges). These investments will be complemented by the upgrading and integration of the ticketing system. The investment plan aims to improve the operational resilience of the public transport fleet, maintain public transport share and reduce emissions by gradually transitioning towards less polluting alternatives.

The project aims to have a positive environmental impact by contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions particularly through the replacement of the most pollutant parts of the public transport fleet with alternative and clean fuels. In addition, the project is expected to maintain and/or increase public transport mode share in Venice through gradual replacement of the old fleet. The project therefore contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the EU's and EIB's objectives on Climate Action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Fleet renewal together with electric charging infrastructure for buses and investment in associated infrastructure and equipment for inland navigation are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. These works could be classified under Annex II; therefore, it is up to the competent authority in the Member State to determine whether or not the project is required to develop an environmental impact assessment. This will be further investigated at appraisal stage and, where required, the opinion of the competent authority will be requested. In addition, the applicability of the Water Framework Directive will also be assessed.

AVM Holding is a public company operating passengers transport by bus, inland waterways and tram in Venice. Its capability to implement the project will be further reviewed during appraisal. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU) with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
11/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
18/02/2021 - VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Publication Date
11 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93812663
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190015
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Publication Date
19 Nov 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
124611809
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190015
Last update
18 Feb 2021
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Related EFSI register
18/02/2021 - VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Other links
Summary sheet
VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Data sheet
VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Videos

Thumbnail: Venice Vaporetti go green with a little help from EIB, the EU's climate bank
Venice Vaporetti go green with a little help from EIB, the EU's climate bank
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