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CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 330,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 330,000,000
Energy : € 330,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2019 : € 330,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports upgrade of electricity distribution

Summary sheet

Release date
26 August 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2019
20190013
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
CEZ DISTRIBUCE AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 330 million
EUR 686 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of investment schemes in the electricity distribution network in the Czech Republic over the period 2019-2020. It encompasses reinforcements and refurbishments in high, medium and low voltage networks, targeting at maintaining the quality of supply and connecting new users. The programme also includes components for network automation.

The project will allow the promoter to maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply, to cater for new system users, to connect renewable energy and to improve the overall operational efficiency of the distribution system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental consequences. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports upgrade of electricity distribution

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Publication Date
17 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123179507
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190013
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Publication Date
26 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163912906
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190013
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Data sheet
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports upgrade of electricity distribution

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports upgrade of electricity distribution
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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