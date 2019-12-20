Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 25,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO
Related press
Morocco: EIB provides €25 million in financing for development of Zalar Holding

Summary sheet

Release date
23 December 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20190010
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO
ZALAR HOLDING SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 69 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an investment programme including grain storage facilities and chicken broiler farms located in the four main Moroccan consumption regions.

The aim is to support local private sector development in Morocco and provides additional capacity to grow and process agricultural produce, as a response to increasing demand.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's compliance with applicable EIB environmental and social standards will be confirmed at appraisal together with the details of possible environmental and social assessments, permitting procedures and public consultation. Environmental and social impact assessment reports will be carried out and mitigation measures applied, as necessary. The appraisal will determine the use of resources and the alignment with the best practices in the sector (animal welfare, food/feed quality and safety standards)

The promoter will have to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

Related documents
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO
Other links
Related press
Morocco: EIB provides €25 million in financing for development of Zalar Holding

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO
Publication Date
27 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
109454798
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190010
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241239899
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190010
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO
Other links
Summary sheet
AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO
Data sheet
AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO
Related press
Morocco: EIB provides €25 million in financing for development of Zalar Holding

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Morocco: EIB provides €25 million in financing for development of Zalar Holding
Other links
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications