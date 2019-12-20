AGRO-FOOD PROGRAMME MOROCCO

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
The project concerns an investment programme including grain storage facilities and chicken broiler farms located in the four main Moroccan consumption regions.
The aim is to support local private sector development in Morocco and provides additional capacity to grow and process agricultural produce, as a response to increasing demand.
The project's compliance with applicable EIB environmental and social standards will be confirmed at appraisal together with the details of possible environmental and social assessments, permitting procedures and public consultation. Environmental and social impact assessment reports will be carried out and mitigation measures applied, as necessary. The appraisal will determine the use of resources and the alignment with the best practices in the sector (animal welfare, food/feed quality and safety standards)
The promoter will have to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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