Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ANIMAL HEALTH R&D SPAIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 35,000,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/05/2021 : € 10,000,000
28/05/2019 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANIMAL HEALTH R&D SPAIN
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANIMAL HEALTH R&D SPAIN
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Summary sheet

Release date
23 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2019
20190003
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ANIMAL HEALTH R&D SPAIN
LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of research and development (R&D) investments and other expenditures related to animal health.

The EIB loan will be used to support the implementation of the company's strategy. The investments are expected to support the promoter's competitiveness and growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research, development, and technology deployment that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANIMAL HEALTH R&D SPAIN
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANIMAL HEALTH R&D SPAIN
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANIMAL HEALTH R&D SPAIN
Publication Date
11 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92202383
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190003
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANIMAL HEALTH R&D SPAIN
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162519027
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190003
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82865488
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170871
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain, Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANIMAL HEALTH R&D SPAIN
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANIMAL HEALTH R&D SPAIN
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Summary sheet
ANIMAL HEALTH R&D SPAIN
Data sheet
ANIMAL HEALTH R&D SPAIN
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications