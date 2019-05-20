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FRENCH SEEDS R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 170,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2019 : € 70,000,000
18/12/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH SEEDS R&D
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH SEEDS R&D
Related EFSI register
25/09/2019 - FRENCH SEEDS R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
20 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2019
20180895
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRENCH SEEDS R&D
VILMORIN & CIE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
EUR 428 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation is to fund the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities related to the creation, development, registration and commercialisation of new field crop and vegetable seed varieties for their use in agriculture.

The RDI investment underpins the promoter's strategy to increase competitiveness in its various businesses, through the production of high performance seeds (field crops and vegetables) that will notably increase yields, resist to pathogens, pest or climate adverse conditions (drought, etc.) as well as improving research technics.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the environmental "acquis" (notably the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to the EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH SEEDS R&D
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH SEEDS R&D
25/09/2019 - FRENCH SEEDS R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH SEEDS R&D
Publication Date
26 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89779675
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180895
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH SEEDS R&D
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171783337
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180895
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - FRENCH SEEDS R&D
Publication Date
24 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
123091087
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180895
Last update
25 Sep 2019
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH SEEDS R&D
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH SEEDS R&D
Related EFSI register
25/09/2019 - FRENCH SEEDS R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
FRENCH SEEDS R&D
Data sheet
FRENCH SEEDS R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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