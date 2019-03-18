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JANNGO CAPITAL STARTUP FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2020 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JANNGO CAPITAL STARTUP FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2020
20180892
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JANNGO CAPITAL STARTUP FUND
PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation consists of an equity participation of up to EUR 12.5m in a venture capital fund targeting African technology startups. The Fund will have a focus on West Africa.

The proposed operation concerns a participation in the Janngo Capital Startup Fund, a closed-end venture capital fund with a target size of EUR 50m. The fund will be set up to support new startups in the digital and technology sectors (high-tech companies), with a main focus on Sub-Saharan Africa. The fund's strategy is to generate returns through an active hands-on approach of the Janngo team in the portfolio companies. The Janngo team will seek to create value through an active management approach leveraging their entrepreneurial background to drive the growth and profitability of portfolio companies while building capacity in terms of business management, corporate governance as well as environmental and social standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.

Not applicable.

Related documents
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JANNGO CAPITAL STARTUP FUND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JANNGO CAPITAL STARTUP FUND
Publication Date
14 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90107483
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180892
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - West Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JANNGO CAPITAL STARTUP FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
JANNGO CAPITAL STARTUP FUND
Data sheet
JANNGO CAPITAL STARTUP FUND

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Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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