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SPANISH SUBURBAN AND REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 570,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 570,000,000
Transport : € 570,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/06/2021 : € 100,000,000
11/12/2020 : € 150,000,000
29/05/2020 : € 320,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPANISH SUBURBAN AND REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Related EFSI register
30/05/2020 - SPANISH SUBURBAN AND REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK

Summary sheet

Release date
20 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/05/2020
20180880
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SPANISH SUBURBAN AND REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
RENFE OPERADORA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 570 million
EUR 642 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the acquisition of 72 hybrid and electric trainsets to replace ageing rolling stock in the suburban networks of Valencia and Murcia, as well as regional rail services across Spain.

The project is expected to generate operating and maintenance costs savings, improve the quality, accessibility and comfort of the services, as well as reduce the number of incidences. As one of the pillars of the plan for improvement of suburban services, fleet renewal is expected to foster modal shift from road to rail (or at least maintain rail modal share) and therefore to contribute to the reduction of accidents, pollution and noise levels especially within urban agglomerations, as well as CO2 emissions. The project will thus contribute to meeting the EIB's target for support to climate action. The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest. The project's compliance with the Lending Policy for Transport (Decision CA/452/11) is to be confirmed during appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots), not included in the investment proposed but needed for the correct operation of the new rolling stock, will be analysed during the appraisal. Arrangements for the replacement or decommissioning of old rolling stock will be reviewed during appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by contributing to modal shift from road to railways.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
08/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPANISH SUBURBAN AND REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
30/05/2020 - SPANISH SUBURBAN AND REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPANISH SUBURBAN AND REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
8 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91262681
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180880
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SPANISH SUBURBAN AND REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
29 May 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
130983169
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180880
Last update
30 May 2020
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPANISH SUBURBAN AND REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Related EFSI register
30/05/2020 - SPANISH SUBURBAN AND REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
SPANISH SUBURBAN AND REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Data sheet
SPANISH SUBURBAN AND REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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