Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTRES AUSTRIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 50,000,000
Health : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2019 : € 20,000,000
3/12/2019 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTRES AUSTRIA

Summary sheet

Release date
29 March 2019
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 28/02/2019
20180878
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTRES AUSTRIA
VOLKSBANK WIEN AG,OESTERREICHISCHE AERZTE- UND APOTHEKERBANK AG,ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 520 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of intermediated financing of Primary Health Centres (Primärversorgungseinheiten) in Austria.

This project will benefit Primary Health Centres (Primärversorgungseinheiten) in Austria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTRES AUSTRIA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTRES AUSTRIA
Publication Date
27 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92425806
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180878
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTRES AUSTRIA
Other links
Summary sheet
PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTRES AUSTRIA
Data sheet
PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTRES AUSTRIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications