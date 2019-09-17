NIDEC PSA EMOTORS

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's expenditure in the development of electric motors for electric and electrified (hybrid) vehicles, as well as the investments for setting up the manufacturing process.
The project will support the design and manufacturing of a state of the art, cost efficient product specific for electrified automotive applications. This should help Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to address their electrification targets in 2025 and beyond.
The R&D activities will take place within existing facilities without changing their authorised scope and therefore do not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC as amended. The component related to the manufacturing of motors falls under the Annex II Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. All environmental, issues including environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.
Being the promoter a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of contracting authority, it it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.