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VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 140,000,000
Education : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2019 : € 140,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Summary sheet

Release date
21 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2019
20180855
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
VANTAAN KAUPUNKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 303 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises new construction and major renovations of the education infrastructure of the city of Vantaa, the fourth largest city in Finland located in the capital region. The sub-projects are located in different parts of the city and accommodate different levels of education from pre-primary to upper secondary education. In addition, some cultural and sport facilities are to be included in the project.

The project will contribute to human capital formation and hence the knowledge economy in Finland. It is aimed at upgrading and modernising the pre-primary, primary and secondary schools estate, including facilities for children with special educational needs. The purpose is to improve the learning environment for students and the working conditions for teachers. Additionally, the refurbishments completed as a part of the project aim to improve the energy efficiency of the education infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of building and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
24 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89944532
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180855
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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