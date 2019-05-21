VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Summary sheet
The project comprises new construction and major renovations of the education infrastructure of the city of Vantaa, the fourth largest city in Finland located in the capital region. The sub-projects are located in different parts of the city and accommodate different levels of education from pre-primary to upper secondary education. In addition, some cultural and sport facilities are to be included in the project.
The project will contribute to human capital formation and hence the knowledge economy in Finland. It is aimed at upgrading and modernising the pre-primary, primary and secondary schools estate, including facilities for children with special educational needs. The purpose is to improve the learning environment for students and the working conditions for teachers. Additionally, the refurbishments completed as a part of the project aim to improve the energy efficiency of the education infrastructure.
Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of building and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.