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FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 245,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 245,000,000
Transport : € 245,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/11/2020 : € 40,000,000
19/09/2019 : € 205,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Related EFSI register
18/10/2019 - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Spain: Barcelona purchases 42 highly efficient trains to modernise metro lines 1 and 3 with EIB and Juncker Plan support
Related story
Switching tracks on harassment

Summary sheet

Release date
4 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/09/2019
20180845
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
FERROCARRIL METROPOLITA DE BARCELONA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 245 million
EUR 417 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the purchase of 42 electric trainsets to be operated in the underground networks of the city of Barcelona.

The project consists of the acquisition of 42 new metro rolling stock to substitute 42 old trainsets - with four motor cars and one trailer car each - operated by the Barcelona public metro operator Ferrocarrils Metropolitans de Barcelona, S.A. (FMB) in Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain). The 42 trainsets to be substituted correspond to the 18 trainsets of series 3000 running on L3 (with 1435 mm track gauge) and the 24 trainsets of series 4000 running on L1 (with 1674 mm track gauge) of the Barcelona metro network. Trainsets of series 3000 and 4000 are the oldest ones of FMB's fleet and will be between 32 and 35 years old at replacement time. Their structural deficiencies, low reliability and high maintenance cost have accelerated FMB's Metro Fleet Renewal Plan.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project does not fall under the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, since it entails the manufacture of metro rolling stock, which will take place in a manufacturer's plant. Therefore, no EIA will be required for this project. The project is expected to have positive environmental impacts by helping the public transport to increase and/or maintain modal share. The measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old buses will be further checked at the appraisal, as well as all the other environmental aspects.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directives 2014/25/EU (repealing 2004/17/EC) and/or 2014/24/EU (repealing 2004/18/EC) as well as Directives 2009/81/EC and 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
18/10/2019 - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Related press
Spain: Barcelona purchases 42 highly efficient trains to modernise metro lines 1 and 3 with EIB and Juncker Plan support

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
27 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93985896
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180845
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
18 Oct 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
123509855
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180845
Last update
18 Oct 2019
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Related EFSI register
18/10/2019 - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Data sheet
FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Spain: Barcelona purchases 42 highly efficient trains to modernise metro lines 1 and 3 with EIB and Juncker Plan support
Related story
Switching tracks on harassment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Barcelona purchases 42 highly efficient trains to modernise metro lines 1 and 3 with EIB and Juncker Plan support
Related story
Switching tracks on harassment
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Related EFSI register
18/10/2019 - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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