UCL CZ LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS IV

Dedicated EIB loan to finance small and medium sized enterprises and mid-caps investments in the Czech Republic mainly and Slovakia via leasing schemes.
Financing of small and medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises and mid-caps.
The operation predominantly addresses access to finance constraints facing SMEs and Midcaps in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Implementation is handled by an intermediary with in-depth experience with implementing EIB projects in the sector and the operation will improve financial conditions for final beneficiaries through the leasing channel. The operation will sustain employment in the targeted sector and the operation is aligned with the EIB's Climate Action Strategy through a significant climate action target. With the expectation of a share of the funds being allocated to investments in Cohesion regions, the proposed operation also falls under the scope of the EU objectives through its contribution to regional development, helping reduce regional disparities. EIB's contribution to a successful implementation of the project is based on an attractive pricing with longer maturities, sculpted repayment structures, flexible disbursement options and a signalling effect that may help crowd in additional financing.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
