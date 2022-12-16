Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
UCL CZ LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 30,000,000
Czechia : € 120,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2022 : € 10,000,000
4/02/2026 : € 20,000,000
16/12/2022 : € 40,000,000
4/02/2026 : € 80,000,000
UCL CZ LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS IV
Release date
23 December 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2022
20180843
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UCL CZ LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS IV
UNICREDIT LEASING CZ AS,UNICREDIT LEASING SLOVAKIA AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Dedicated EIB loan to finance small and medium sized enterprises and mid-caps investments in the Czech Republic mainly and Slovakia via leasing schemes.

Financing of small and medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises and mid-caps.

Additionality and Impact

The operation predominantly addresses access to finance constraints facing SMEs and Midcaps in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Implementation is handled by an intermediary with in-depth experience with implementing EIB projects in the sector and the operation will improve financial conditions for final beneficiaries through the leasing channel. The operation will sustain employment in the targeted sector and the operation is aligned with the EIB's Climate Action Strategy through a significant climate action target. With the expectation of a share of the funds being allocated to investments in Cohesion regions, the proposed operation also falls under the scope of the EU objectives through its contribution to regional development, helping reduce regional disparities. EIB's contribution to a successful implementation of the project is based on an attractive pricing with longer maturities, sculpted repayment structures, flexible disbursement options and a signalling effect that may help crowd in additional financing. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

