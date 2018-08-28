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ICS SPORTS FACILITIES MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 75,000,000
Urban development : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2020 : € 25,000,000
22/12/2020 : € 25,000,000
15/11/2019 : € 50,000,000
15/11/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICS SPORTS FACILITIES MBIL

Summary sheet

Release date
4 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2019
20180828
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ICS SPORTS FACILITIES MBIL
ISTITUTO PER IL CREDITO SPORTIVO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to Istituto per il Credito Sportivo (ICS) to support improvements and new construction of public sports facilities, promoted by local authorities and other public entities across Italy.

To finance small/medium scale sport infrastructure projects carried out by public authorities. The project will reinforce an integrated territorial urban development and will support social cohesion and inclusion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICS SPORTS FACILITIES MBIL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICS SPORTS FACILITIES MBIL
Publication Date
5 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93774356
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180828
Sector(s)
Urban development
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICS SPORTS FACILITIES MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
ICS SPORTS FACILITIES MBIL
Data sheet
ICS SPORTS FACILITIES MBIL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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