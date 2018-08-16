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MACHINE VISION (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/07/2019 : € 10,000,000
11/07/2019 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/08/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MACHINE VISION (EGFF)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MACHINE VISION (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
12 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2019
20180816
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MACHINE VISION (EGFF)
PROPHESEE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 73 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the company's development of event-based sensing technologies and applications in the areas of Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics and VR/AR and Autonomous Driving solutions. The investments include the relevant RDI activities and capital expenditures for the development activities.

The main objectives include development of: * Sensor hardware; * Processing software, including artificial intelligence (machine learning) functionalities; * Reference applications in the areas of: - industrial automation. - automotive. - consumer applications and IoT. Capital Expenditures include primarily investments for masksets for the production of integrated circuits for R&D and small demo production series.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project activities take place in existing locations. R&D activities are not listed in any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Also, the capital investments concern primarily equipment and tools that do not require any environmental assessment or authorisations either.

The Company is a private sector company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives. Nevertheless, the procurement policies and the supply management characteristics as presented to the Bank are considered acceptable.

Related documents
08/08/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MACHINE VISION (EGFF)
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MACHINE VISION (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MACHINE VISION (EGFF)
Publication Date
8 Aug 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91551154
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180816
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MACHINE VISION (EGFF)
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190256251
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180816
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/08/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MACHINE VISION (EGFF)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MACHINE VISION (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
MACHINE VISION (EGFF)
Data sheet
MACHINE VISION (EGFF)

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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