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SZCZECIN AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 19,210,096.63
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 19,210,096.63
Urban development : € 19,210,096.63
Signature date(s)
28/08/2020 : € 5,976,639.87
10/08/2020 : € 13,233,456.76
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SZCZECIN AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLAN
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports affordable housing in the city of Szczecin
Parent project
POLAND SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
9 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/08/2020
20180811
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SZCZECIN AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLAN
SZCZECINSKIE TOWARZYSTWO BUDOWNICTWA SPOLECZNEGO SPOLKA Z O.O.,TOWARZYSTWO BUDOWNICTWA SPOLECZNEGO PRAWOBRZEZE SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 84 million (EUR 20 million)
PLN 171 million (EUR 40 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The EIB loan will finance the investments to be made by STBS (Szczecinskie Towarzystwo Budownictwa Spolecznego Spolka z o.o.) and by TBSP (Towarzystwo Budownictwa Spolecznego Prawobrzeze Spolka z o.o.), the local associations of affordable housing in Szczecin in the period 2019-2023. The project, part of the municipal plan of the city centre revitalisation, will deliver affordable and social housing units, social infrastructure (such as senior residences) and include green infrastructure.

The aim is to build new affordable housing, refurbish the existing units by making them more energy efficient, and ultimately, contribute to urban regeneration. Following a holistic approach, the project includes green infrastructure to ensure that this housing development will be more resilient to climate change, as well as promote biodiversity, urban agriculture with short food circuits and social inclusion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will finance eligible components which are environmentally sound. All components must comply with EU environmental legislation, as well as comply with the principles and standards of the EIB's Environmental Policy Statement.

The promoter is subject to public procurement regulation. The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SZCZECIN AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLAN
Related projects
Parent project
POLAND SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports affordable housing in the city of Szczecin

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SZCZECIN AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLAN
Publication Date
5 Feb 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123807395
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180811
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SZCZECIN AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLAN
Other links
Summary sheet
SZCZECIN AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLAN
Data sheet
SZCZECIN AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLAN
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports affordable housing in the city of Szczecin
Parent project
POLAND SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports affordable housing in the city of Szczecin
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SZCZECIN AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLAN
Parent project
POLAND SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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