SZCZECIN AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT PLAN

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Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The EIB loan will finance the investments to be made by STBS (Szczecinskie Towarzystwo Budownictwa Spolecznego Spolka z o.o.) and by TBSP (Towarzystwo Budownictwa Spolecznego Prawobrzeze Spolka z o.o.), the local associations of affordable housing in Szczecin in the period 2019-2023. The project, part of the municipal plan of the city centre revitalisation, will deliver affordable and social housing units, social infrastructure (such as senior residences) and include green infrastructure.
The aim is to build new affordable housing, refurbish the existing units by making them more energy efficient, and ultimately, contribute to urban regeneration. Following a holistic approach, the project includes green infrastructure to ensure that this housing development will be more resilient to climate change, as well as promote biodiversity, urban agriculture with short food circuits and social inclusion.
The EIB will finance eligible components which are environmentally sound. All components must comply with EU environmental legislation, as well as comply with the principles and standards of the EIB's Environmental Policy Statement.
The promoter is subject to public procurement regulation. The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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