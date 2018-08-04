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GLASS MANUFACTURING LEBANON - INTERMEDIATED LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 22,121,627.8
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 22,121,627.8
Industry : € 22,121,627.8
Signature date(s)
27/09/2019 : € 22,121,627.8
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLASS MANUFACTURING LEBANON - INTERMEDIATED LOAN
Related press
Lebanon: EIB grants to Fransabank SAL a USD 24 million loan to finance the construction of a glass container manufacturing plant

Summary sheet

Release date
29 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/09/2019
20180804
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GLASS MANUFACTURING LEBANON - INTERMEDIATED LOAN
GLASSPACK SAL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 24 million (EUR 22 million)
USD 48 million (EUR 44 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a greenfield investment in a glass container manufacturing plant in the region of Taanayel-Bekaa in Lebanon.

The main expected benefits from the proposed financing and project implementation are to: - Contribute to the development of the industrial private sector in Lebanon by providing expected good quality glass containers, while reducing reliance on imports; - Contribute to the economic development of Taanayel and Bekaa area; - Contribute to socio-economic stability by creating and supporting additional job opportunities; and - Increase the availability of private sector finance through an intermediary structure with a local banking institution.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The 'manufacturing of glass' falls under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU as amended, for which a screening decision is required and an EIA might be requested by the competent authorities.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The project is in line with the EIB's External Lending Mandate 2014 - 2020 and the Economic Resilience Initiative.

Related documents
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLASS MANUFACTURING LEBANON - INTERMEDIATED LOAN
Other links
Related press
Lebanon: EIB grants to Fransabank SAL a USD 24 million loan to finance the construction of a glass container manufacturing plant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLASS MANUFACTURING LEBANON - INTERMEDIATED LOAN
Publication Date
27 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93964200
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180804
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLASS MANUFACTURING LEBANON - INTERMEDIATED LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
GLASS MANUFACTURING LEBANON - INTERMEDIATED LOAN
Data sheet
GLASS MANUFACTURING LEBANON - INTERMEDIATED LOAN
Related press
Lebanon: EIB grants to Fransabank SAL a USD 24 million loan to finance the construction of a glass container manufacturing plant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lebanon: EIB grants to Fransabank SAL a USD 24 million loan to finance the construction of a glass container manufacturing plant
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLASS MANUFACTURING LEBANON - INTERMEDIATED LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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