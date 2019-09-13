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KINEXON (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 15,000,000
Telecom : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/10/2020 : € 7,500,000
30/10/2020 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related public register
21/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KINEXON (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Germany: EIB provides KINEXON with €15 million to develop their internet of things technology

Summary sheet

Release date
19 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2020
20180782
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KINEXON (EGFF)
KINEXON BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT MBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 31 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Kinexon is a Munich-based company specialised in precision localisation and motion sensing for industrial and sports applications. The technology is able to process data of objects or people in real time, via a dedicated sensor network and software platform, so that they can interact in a smarter, more efficient and automated way. The research, development and innovation (RDI) investment supports the company's expansion in the growing Internet of Things (IoT) market.

The investment aims at further enhancing Kinexon's hardware and software platform to enable higher levels of automation and digitalisation in industrial processes. Furthermore, it is expected to strengthen the company's sports and media-related offering (e.g. in the area of athlete monitoring and advanced tactics).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities to be financed are not listed in any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
21/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KINEXON (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB provides KINEXON with €15 million to develop their internet of things technology

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KINEXON (EGFF)
Publication Date
21 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123923127
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180782
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KINEXON (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
KINEXON (EGFF)
Data sheet
KINEXON (EGFF)
Related press
Germany: EIB provides KINEXON with €15 million to develop their internet of things technology

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB provides KINEXON with €15 million to develop their internet of things technology
Other links
Related public register
21/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KINEXON (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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