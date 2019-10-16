KCM LEAD ZINC CAPACITY EXPANSION

Summary sheet
The project includes investments in a new lead refining plant and zinc electrolysis unit both replacing outdated units, and the upgrade of the zinc recycling unit resulting in lower production costs, better environmental performance, increased recycling rates of lead and zinc containing waste, and better working conditions.
This project aims at decoupling growth from use of resources and emissions (including greenhouse gases emissions) by: - an increased processing capacity, with a focus to increase treatment of waste streams containing zinc/lead and increase eco-effectiveness of finite precious metals in the region; - an increase the circularity of metals; - a decrease in production costs by improving resource efficiency, raw materials flexibility and shift from heavy fuel to natural gas; - a reduction of the environmental impact of its production to comply with future/more stringent regulations and ensure better working conditions for its production staff, and - a reduced reliance on concentrates from the mining sector, and related risk, e.g. price fluctuations and supply disruptions.
The implementation of the promoter's technological modernisation and upgrading program has and will continue to improve the environmental performance of the production, and enable to run its facilities in compliance with European legislation, and even move beyond what is legally required, e.g. with regards to compliance with the relevant Best Available Technique (BAT), recycling targets, and environmental management plan.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. Procurement procedures followed for the selection of the potential suppliers of services and equipment will consist of negotiated procedures without publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures to be followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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