HELSINKI AIRPORT EXPANSION II

Summary sheet
The project concerns Phase IV of the expansion of Helsinki International Airport (HEL) and includes the extension of Terminal 2 with new arrivals and departures halls, new gates, increased border control capacity for transfer traffic and enhanced public transportation links through a multimodal travel centre.
The project is intended to provide additional landside terminal capacity, alleviate bottlenecks in the Schengen area and in the landside transfers between the airport and rail, bus and taxi transport.
The project investments fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Compliance to this and to any other National and EU environmental legislation, including the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC and 2006/118/EC) and the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU), as well as the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2004/17/EC and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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