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DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 220,674,592.13
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 15,447,221.45
Poland : € 22,067,459.21
Denmark : € 158,885,706.33
Industry : € 220,674,592.13
Signature date(s)
4/12/2020 : € 7,016,082.44
9/12/2019 : € 8,431,139.01
4/12/2020 : € 10,022,974.91
4/12/2020 : € 11,025,272.41
9/12/2019 : € 12,044,484.3
9/12/2019 : € 13,248,932.73
4/12/2020 : € 72,165,419.39
9/12/2019 : € 86,720,286.94
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI
Related press
Denmark: EIB to support hearing aid innovation with Demant

Summary sheet

Release date
17 December 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2019
20180771
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI
DEMANT A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
DKK 1646 million (EUR 220 million)
DKK 2037 million (EUR 273 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance Demant's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments to develop next technology, advanced hearing equipment.

The planned RDI expenditures are related to the development of the next generation of wireless acoustic hearing devices.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project An Environmental Impact Assessment is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions

Related documents
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI
Other links
Related press
Denmark: EIB to support hearing aid innovation with Demant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI
Publication Date
24 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
121764108
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180771
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
France
Poland
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162483153
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180771
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
France
Poland
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI
Data sheet
DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI
Related press
Denmark: EIB to support hearing aid innovation with Demant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: EIB to support hearing aid innovation with Demant
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEMANT - ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY HEARING AIDS RDI

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications