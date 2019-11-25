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EFL - ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 73,346,738.93
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 73,346,738.93
Credit lines : € 73,346,738.93
Signature date(s)
12/12/2019 : € 73,346,738.93
Other links
Related EFSI register
08/02/2020 - EFL - ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB Group and Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy join forces to support financing for SMEs, micro-enterprises and female entrepreneurship

Summary sheet

Release date
25 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2019
20180766
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EFL - ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
EUROPEJSKI FUNDUSZ LEASINGOWY SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 314 million (EUR 74 million)
PLN 1960 million (EUR 461 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation is a guarantee on an existing portfolio of assets, to support new financing for Micro-enterprises, SMEs and midcaps and women's economic empowerment.

Enhance access to finance to SMEs and Mid-Caps in Poland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
08/02/2020 - EFL - ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
Other links
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB Group and Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy join forces to support financing for SMEs, micro-enterprises and female entrepreneurship

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - EFL - ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
Publication Date
7 Feb 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
126651076
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180766
Last update
8 Feb 2020
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
08/02/2020 - EFL - ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
Other links
Summary sheet
EFL - ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
Data sheet
EFL - ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB Group and Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy join forces to support financing for SMEs, micro-enterprises and female entrepreneurship

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB Group and Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy join forces to support financing for SMEs, micro-enterprises and female entrepreneurship
Other links
Related EFSI register
08/02/2020 - EFL - ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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