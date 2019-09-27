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AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 280,347,631.2
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 280,347,631.2
Urban development : € 280,347,631.2
Signature date(s)
27/09/2019 : € 280,347,631.2
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN
Related EFSI register
18/10/2019 - AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN
Related press
Sweden: Heimstaden Bostad to receive SEK 3 billion EU financing for the construction of affordable and energy efficient housing

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/09/2019
20180756
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN
HEIMSTADEN BOSTAD AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 3000 million (EUR 279 million)
SEK 6025 million (EUR 561 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of affordable and energy efficient rental residential units in Sweden. Investments may include some community development facilities and social services.

The aim is to contribute to urban regeneration and in the long-term better social integration of different income groups.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal stage: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN
18/10/2019 - AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Heimstaden Bostad to receive SEK 3 billion EU financing for the construction of affordable and energy efficient housing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93945815
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180756
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN
Publication Date
18 Oct 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
123613105
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180756
Last update
18 Oct 2019
Sector(s)
Urban development
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN
Related EFSI register
18/10/2019 - AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN
Other links
Summary sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN
Data sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN
Related press
Sweden: Heimstaden Bostad to receive SEK 3 billion EU financing for the construction of affordable and energy efficient housing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Heimstaden Bostad to receive SEK 3 billion EU financing for the construction of affordable and energy efficient housing
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN
Related EFSI register
18/10/2019 - AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN SWEDEN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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