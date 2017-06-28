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CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 35,000,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/10/2019 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
03/05/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
03/05/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related press
Ireland: EUR 35 million EIB backing for Carbery Group innovation and internationalisation
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
18 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/10/2019
20180749
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
CARBERY CREAMERIES LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 75 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an investment programme at the promoter's processing plant in Ballineen, Co. Cork, west Ireland.

The EIB financing will support the development of new dairy products and contribute to expand the production facility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
30/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
03/05/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
03/05/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EUR 35 million EIB backing for Carbery Group innovation and internationalisation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
30 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93818397
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180749
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Publication Date
3 May 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156723723
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180749
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
3 May 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156719121
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180749
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164254130
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180749
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82872661
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170628
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Industry, Energy, Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
03/05/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
03/05/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Data sheet
CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related press
Ireland: EUR 35 million EIB backing for Carbery Group innovation and internationalisation
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EUR 35 million EIB backing for Carbery Group innovation and internationalisation
Other links
Related public register
30/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
03/05/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
03/05/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARBERY GROUP INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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