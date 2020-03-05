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DUISBURGER HAFEN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 40,000,000
Transport : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/07/2020 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUISBURGER HAFEN II

Summary sheet

Release date
5 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/07/2020
20180733
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DUISBURGER HAFEN II
DUISBURGER HAFEN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the conversion, rehabilitation and upgrade of the inland port of Duisburg, located along the TEN-T inland waterway North Sea-Baltic and Rhine-Alpine Corridors. Financing will cover investments on tri-modal terminals and their associated facilities, as well as warehouses, noise abatement measures, port security and signalling systems and the road and railway networks.

The investments under the project will help the Port of Duisburg will accommodate future traffic growth and enhance the safety and efficiency of its operations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be further assessed in detail during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUISBURGER HAFEN II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUISBURGER HAFEN II
Publication Date
30 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125598132
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180733
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUISBURGER HAFEN II
Other links
Summary sheet
DUISBURGER HAFEN II
Data sheet
DUISBURGER HAFEN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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