DUISBURGER HAFEN II

Summary sheet
The project concerns the conversion, rehabilitation and upgrade of the inland port of Duisburg, located along the TEN-T inland waterway North Sea-Baltic and Rhine-Alpine Corridors. Financing will cover investments on tri-modal terminals and their associated facilities, as well as warehouses, noise abatement measures, port security and signalling systems and the road and railway networks.
The investments under the project will help the Port of Duisburg will accommodate future traffic growth and enhance the safety and efficiency of its operations.
Compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be further assessed in detail during appraisal.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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