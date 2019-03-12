INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)

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Summary sheet
- Services - Information and communication
Intrinsic ID is a cybersecurity company that provides digital authentication solutions. The investment focuses on software development activities enhancing and complementing the current offering and supporting the company's worldwide growth.
The proposed loan will help Intrinsic ID maintain their competitive edge in an innovative technology, scale up their business thanks to turnkey solutions and value-added services offerings and pursue their growth strategy and geographic deployment.
The operation concerns the promoter's investments in technology and product development. Due to the nature of the operation (mainly salaries, technology licenses, capital expenditure (CapEx) concerning hardware), it does not fall under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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