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INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 11,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 11,000,000
Services : € 11,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/05/2019 : € 5,500,000
17/05/2019 : € 5,500,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Netherlands: #InvestEU - Intrinsic ID secures EUR 11m loan from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
12 March 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/05/2019
20180732
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)
INTRINSIC ID BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 11 million
EUR 24 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Intrinsic ID is a cybersecurity company that provides digital authentication solutions. The investment focuses on software development activities enhancing and complementing the current offering and supporting the company's worldwide growth.

The proposed loan will help Intrinsic ID maintain their competitive edge in an innovative technology, scale up their business thanks to turnkey solutions and value-added services offerings and pursue their growth strategy and geographic deployment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation concerns the promoter's investments in technology and product development. Due to the nature of the operation (mainly salaries, technology licenses, capital expenditure (CapEx) concerning hardware), it does not fall under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: #InvestEU - Intrinsic ID secures EUR 11m loan from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)
Publication Date
11 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89740440
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180732
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164484155
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180732
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)
Data sheet
INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)
Related press
Netherlands: #InvestEU - Intrinsic ID secures EUR 11m loan from EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: #InvestEU - Intrinsic ID secures EUR 11m loan from EIB
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INTRINSIC ID (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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