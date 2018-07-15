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ISP LOAN FOR CIRCULAR ECONOMY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 250,000,000
Credit lines : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/05/2019 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP LOAN FOR CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Related press
Italy: From the EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo EUR 1bn for midcaps and the circular economy

Summary sheet

Release date
19 February 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2019
20180715
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ISP LOAN FOR CIRCULAR ECONOMY
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 625 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan financing Circular Economy projects carried out by SMEs and Midcaps in line with Intesa Sanpaolo's Circular Economy programme.

The operation comprises a multi-scheme Framework Loan in Italy to co-finance projects that support the circular transition, e.g. by striving to preserve the value of products and materials as long as possible, and minimise resource use and waste generation. These projects, to be carried out in various sectors such as food, energy, mobility, fashion, built environment, consumer goods and industrial manufacturing, will also represent several circular business models, ranging from resource recovery to product-to-service and leasing/sharing models.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
23/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP LOAN FOR CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Other links
Related press
Italy: From the EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo EUR 1bn for midcaps and the circular economy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP LOAN FOR CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Publication Date
23 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90638929
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180715
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP LOAN FOR CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Other links
Summary sheet
ISP LOAN FOR CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Data sheet
ISP LOAN FOR CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Related press
Italy: From the EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo EUR 1bn for midcaps and the circular economy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: From the EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo EUR 1bn for midcaps and the circular economy
Other links
Related public register
23/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP LOAN FOR CIRCULAR ECONOMY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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