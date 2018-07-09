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SMART METERING DEPLOYMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 110,000,000
Energy : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/09/2020 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERING DEPLOYMENT
Related press
Lithuania: EU backs energy efficiency - €110 million loan for smart meters and IT

Summary sheet

Release date
26 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/09/2020
20180709
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SMART METERING DEPLOYMENT
ENERGIJOS SKIRSTYMO OPERATORIUS AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 98 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the installation of approximately 1.2 million electricity smart meters in Lithuania in the period 2020-2023 to replace the existing electromechanical meters; this corresponds to approximately 66% of all the installed meters in the country at present. The project includes the related IT infrastructure as well as the development of a data hub (i.e. a data exchange platform for the electricity market participants).

The new metering system will allow for remote readings, near real-time consumption information and communication with consumer devices. The deployment of smart meters is expected to lead to operational savings for the Promoter, energy savings for the consumers and increased energy market efficiency. The deployment of smart meters is part of the revised National Energy Independence Strategy as adopted in Lithuania in June 2018.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

No significant environmental impacts are expected. The Bank will evaluate the environmental aspects of the project and will review the relevant Promoter's procedures applied to implement the project to ensure that they are in line with EU standards and good industry practice.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Programme schemes have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERING DEPLOYMENT
Other links
Related press
Lithuania: EU backs energy efficiency - €110 million loan for smart meters and IT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERING DEPLOYMENT
Publication Date
29 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126705965
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180709
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERING DEPLOYMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
SMART METERING DEPLOYMENT
Data sheet
SMART METERING DEPLOYMENT
Related press
Lithuania: EU backs energy efficiency - €110 million loan for smart meters and IT

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lithuania: EU backs energy efficiency - €110 million loan for smart meters and IT
Other links
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERING DEPLOYMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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