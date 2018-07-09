SMART METERING DEPLOYMENT

Summary sheet
The project concerns the installation of approximately 1.2 million electricity smart meters in Lithuania in the period 2020-2023 to replace the existing electromechanical meters; this corresponds to approximately 66% of all the installed meters in the country at present. The project includes the related IT infrastructure as well as the development of a data hub (i.e. a data exchange platform for the electricity market participants).
The new metering system will allow for remote readings, near real-time consumption information and communication with consumer devices. The deployment of smart meters is expected to lead to operational savings for the Promoter, energy savings for the consumers and increased energy market efficiency. The deployment of smart meters is part of the revised National Energy Independence Strategy as adopted in Lithuania in June 2018.
No significant environmental impacts are expected. The Bank will evaluate the environmental aspects of the project and will review the relevant Promoter's procedures applied to implement the project to ensure that they are in line with EU standards and good industry practice.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Programme schemes have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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