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PERSONALISED IMMUNOTHERAPIES (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 50,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2019 : € 25,000,000
12/12/2019 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PERSONALISED IMMUNOTHERAPIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of EUR 50 million to BioNTech as part of the Investment Plan for Europe

Summary sheet

Release date
11 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2019
20180707
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PERSONALISED IMMUNOTHERAPIES (EGFF)
BIONTECH SE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The promoter is a biotech company pioneering the development of next generation of personalised immunotherapies for oncology and other diseases. The project relates to research and development (R&D) investments for the development of cancer patient-tailored therapeutic vaccines, based on break-through proprietary platforms.

The project falls within the scope of the Horizon 2020 programme Societal Challenges (Health, Demographic Change and Wellbeing).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC. However, full environmental details will verified during the appraisal, to ensure they are aligned with best practices.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation 2014/24/EU where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
14/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PERSONALISED IMMUNOTHERAPIES (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of EUR 50 million to BioNTech as part of the Investment Plan for Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PERSONALISED IMMUNOTHERAPIES (EGFF)
Publication Date
14 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94114325
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180707
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PERSONALISED IMMUNOTHERAPIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
PERSONALISED IMMUNOTHERAPIES (EGFF)
Data sheet
PERSONALISED IMMUNOTHERAPIES (EGFF)
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of EUR 50 million to BioNTech as part of the Investment Plan for Europe

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of EUR 50 million to BioNTech as part of the Investment Plan for Europe
Other links
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PERSONALISED IMMUNOTHERAPIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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