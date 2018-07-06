OEPNV GRAZ

Summary sheet
The project concerns the extension and improvement of the tram infrastructure, as well as the modernisation of the bus and tram fleet in Graz, Austria.
By helping the public transport service to increase and or maintain modal share in and to reduce greenhouse gases emissions and noise, the project will also significantly contribute to improve the environment and citizens quality of life.
In the appraisal phase, the EIB will review the measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old vehicles, as well as the design and manufacture of new vehicles to confirm that best available technologies are to be applied. Manufacturing of vehicles does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, therefore no EIA is required for this component.
The EIB will require the project promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU, Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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