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OEPNV GRAZ

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/11/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEPNV GRAZ
Related press
Austria: Environmentally-friendly transport in Graz – EIB provides EUR 100 million

Summary sheet

Release date
21 February 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/11/2019
20180706
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OEPNV GRAZ
HOLDING GRAZ - KOMMUNALE DIENSTLEISTUNGEN GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 221 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the extension and improvement of the tram infrastructure, as well as the modernisation of the bus and tram fleet in Graz, Austria.

By helping the public transport service to increase and or maintain modal share in and to reduce greenhouse gases emissions and noise, the project will also significantly contribute to improve the environment and citizens quality of life.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In the appraisal phase, the EIB will review the measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old vehicles, as well as the design and manufacture of new vehicles to confirm that best available technologies are to be applied. Manufacturing of vehicles does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, therefore no EIA is required for this component.

The EIB will require the project promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU, Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEPNV GRAZ
Other links
Related press
Austria: Environmentally-friendly transport in Graz – EIB provides EUR 100 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEPNV GRAZ
Publication Date
30 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91924072
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180706
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEPNV GRAZ
Other links
Summary sheet
OEPNV GRAZ
Data sheet
OEPNV GRAZ
Related press
Austria: Environmentally-friendly transport in Graz – EIB provides EUR 100 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: Environmentally-friendly transport in Graz – EIB provides EUR 100 million
Other links
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEPNV GRAZ

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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