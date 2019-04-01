Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY EUROPE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/05/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY EUROPE FUND
Related press
The European Commission, EIB and Breakthrough Energy Ventures establish a new EUR 100 million fund to support clean energy investments
Related story
Cold fusion? You’re getting warmer

Summary sheet

Release date
1 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/05/2019
20180697
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY EUROPE FUND
BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY VENTURES LLC,ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an equity fund that will invest in economically-viable breakthrough clean energy technology companies along the innovation chain in Europe.

Equity investment in energy innovation is essential in order for innovative technologies which are capital intensive in their early stages of development, to reach commercial demonstration and eventually achieve critical mass. The Fund aims to provide such risk-tolerant and patient capital. The Fund's operations will focus on breakthrough clean energy technologies with significant greenhouse gas emission reduction potential.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will ensure that the Fund's operational guidelines comply with the social and environmental standards of the EIB.

The Fund has been assessed by EIB as investing only in private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Fund invests also in projects subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the fund manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY EUROPE FUND
Other links
Related press
The European Commission, EIB and Breakthrough Energy Ventures establish a new EUR 100 million fund to support clean energy investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY EUROPE FUND
Publication Date
11 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91312385
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180697
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY EUROPE FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY EUROPE FUND
Data sheet
BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY EUROPE FUND
Related press
The European Commission, EIB and Breakthrough Energy Ventures establish a new EUR 100 million fund to support clean energy investments
Related story
Cold fusion? You’re getting warmer

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
The European Commission, EIB and Breakthrough Energy Ventures establish a new EUR 100 million fund to support clean energy investments
Related story
Cold fusion? You’re getting warmer
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY EUROPE FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications