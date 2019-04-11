EOLMED FLOATING OFFSHORE (PORT-LA-NOUVELLE)

Summary sheet
The project comprises the construction of a 30 MW floating offshore wind farm circa 15 km off the coast of Gruissan in the Aude region (Occitanie) in France, in 59 m-90 m water depth.
The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and greenhouse gas emission reduction. The project thus will contribute to environmental objectives and to the EIB's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources and transversal objectives of climate action, as well as social cohesion. Floating turbines could allow projects to access better wind resources in deeper waters (for which the fixed-foundation solution would likely be too costly) and generate potential savings with regards to foundations and installation costs. The project is thus likely to contribute to the advance of EU technological leadership in wind energy and therefore support long-term EU economic growth.
The promoter carried out the relevant environmental impact assessments (EIAs) during the period between September 2016 and January 2017 and the public consultation has been launched. The EIA and permits will be assessed during appraisal for conformity with relevant EU Directives.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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