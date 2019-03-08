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BANKIA ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 180,000,000
Credit lines : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2019 : € 180,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
17/12/2019 - BANKIA ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Summary sheet

Release date
8 March 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2019
20180680
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANKIA ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
BANKIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Spain in vulnerable areas and segments. Further additionality is created through a funded risk participation structure.

The objective of the operation is releasing resources that will be used to promote small and SME and mid-cap financing, thereby facilitating new lending to projects carried out by small companies, mainly in Spain but also in other EU countries. Consequently, the proposed transaction would promote medium and long-term lending for capital investment and would contribute to strengthen the productivity and competitiveness of SMEs and mid-caps. Some of the projects will foster investments in, among other sectors, knowledge economy, renewable energy and energy efficiency, protection of the environment and natural resource efficiency. A minimum of 70% of the new portfolio will be dedicated to SMEs, with mid-caps accounting for up to 30%.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
17/12/2019 - BANKIA ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - BANKIA ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
Publication Date
17 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
93758392
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180680
Last update
17 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
17/12/2019 - BANKIA ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
Other links
Summary sheet
BANKIA ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
Data sheet
BANKIA ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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