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NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2019 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
15/03/2019 - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Spain: EIB to finance pioneering project to imrove CEPSA's energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of its chemicals operations

Summary sheet

Release date
8 November 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2019
20180679
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
COMPANIA ESPANOLA DE PETROLEOS SAU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 123 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will upgrade an existing LAB (Linear Alkyl Benzene) production plant from the conventional liquid acid-based catalyst system to the promoter's proprietary solid bed catalyst technology resulting in a significant improvement in terms of environmental footprint of LAB production. The project is complemented by the promoter's research and development (R&D) programme in the fields of sustainable fuels and chemicals.

This project will significantly improve the environmental footprint of LAB production.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This type of project falls under Annex II of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, the screening and respective EIA decisions and reports will be assessed during the appraisal. The environmental dimension of the project will be scrutinised during the appraisal. This will include a conformity check with applicable EU directives - the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED), the Ambient Air Quality Directive and the Seveso Directive (SEVESOIII) - and the environmental and occupational health and safety (OHS) plans.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
15/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
15/03/2019 - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB to finance pioneering project to imrove CEPSA's energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of its chemicals operations

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
15 Feb 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87286501
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180679
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184168279
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180679
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
15 Mar 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
91784901
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180679
Last update
15 Mar 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
15/03/2019 - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Spain: EIB to finance pioneering project to imrove CEPSA's energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of its chemicals operations

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB to finance pioneering project to imrove CEPSA's energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of its chemicals operations
Other links
Related public register
15/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
Related EFSI register
15/03/2019 - NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

Photogallery

EIB to finance pioneering project to imrove CEPSA's energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of its chemicals operations in Spain
New Aromatics Technology Development (CEPSA)
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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