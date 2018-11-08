NEW AROMATICS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet
The project will upgrade an existing LAB (Linear Alkyl Benzene) production plant from the conventional liquid acid-based catalyst system to the promoter's proprietary solid bed catalyst technology resulting in a significant improvement in terms of environmental footprint of LAB production. The project is complemented by the promoter's research and development (R&D) programme in the fields of sustainable fuels and chemicals.
This project will significantly improve the environmental footprint of LAB production.
This type of project falls under Annex II of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, the screening and respective EIA decisions and reports will be assessed during the appraisal. The environmental dimension of the project will be scrutinised during the appraisal. This will include a conformity check with applicable EU directives - the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED), the Ambient Air Quality Directive and the Seveso Directive (SEVESOIII) - and the environmental and occupational health and safety (OHS) plans.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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