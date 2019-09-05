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QEV TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 17,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 17,000,000
Industry : € 17,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/10/2019 : € 8,500,000
15/10/2019 : € 8,500,000
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QEV TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Spain: Cleaner transport - EIB backs QEV Technology’s development of electro-mobility solutions at Web Summit
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB signs a CZK 2.57 billion loan with the South-Moravia region to modernise passenger trains and increase the efficiency of railway services

Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/10/2019
20180672
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
QEV TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
QEV TECHNOLOGIES SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 17 million
EUR 47 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance research and development (R&D) activities for electric powertrains, electric vehicles, fast charging systems and electric racing technologies, as well as capital investments for R&D testing equipment and test facilities in Spain.

The proposed financing would enable QEV Technologies to scale up its activities and accelerate its investments into RDI, enabling the company's further geographical expansion and strengthening its capacity to undertake more customer projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All activities take place in existing locations. R&D activities are not listed in any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Also, the capital investments concern primarily equipment and tools that do not require any environmental assessment or authorisations. The R&D project is expected to have a positive sustainability potential as it contributes to the electrification of the automotive sector. All environmental details will be reviewed during the project's due diligence.

The promoter is a private sector company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives.

Related documents
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QEV TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Spain: Cleaner transport - EIB backs QEV Technology’s development of electro-mobility solutions at Web Summit
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB signs a CZK 2.57 billion loan with the South-Moravia region to modernise passenger trains and increase the efficiency of railway services

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QEV TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Publication Date
23 Oct 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88111931
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180672
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QEV TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
QEV TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Data sheet
QEV TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related press
Spain: Cleaner transport - EIB backs QEV Technology’s development of electro-mobility solutions at Web Summit
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB signs a CZK 2.57 billion loan with the South-Moravia region to modernise passenger trains and increase the efficiency of railway services

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Cleaner transport - EIB backs QEV Technology’s development of electro-mobility solutions at Web Summit
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB signs a CZK 2.57 billion loan with the South-Moravia region to modernise passenger trains and increase the efficiency of railway services
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QEV TECHNOLOGIES (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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